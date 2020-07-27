Aberdeen Travelodge to reopen to guests this week

An Aberdeen Travelodge is to reopen its doors to guests this week.

The budget hotel chain fast-tracked the reopening of 100 UK hotels this week, including its branch on Justice Mill Lane which will open on Thursday.

As part of its hotel reopening programme, Travelodge has invested in a multi-million-pound Covid-19 safety and social distance programme called Travelodge Protect +.

The programme has been developed by a dedicated cross-functional hygiene strategy team and will include comprehensive cleaning throughout hotels using an antiviral disinfectant, increased cleaning frequency in high touchpoint areas and the installation of customer hand sanitiser stations in key locations in the hotel.

There will also be protective screens at reception, signage to mark social distance points in the hotel and contactless payment and checkout.

A spokeswoman for Travelodge said: “We are delighted to reopen Aberdeen Central Justice Mill Lane Travelodge.

“The hotel is open for business from this week and the team are set for a busy summer season as we welcome customers back.

“With safety at the forefront of our business, we have worked closely with our hotel teams that stayed open during the lockdown, government and industry bodies to develop our new Covid-19 safety programme called Travelodge Protect +.

“This safety programme is designed to keep our customers and teams safe and has been implemented into all Travelodge hotels.”