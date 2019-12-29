Aberdeen travel firm donates Christmas gifts to 500 north-east kids

An Aberdeen travel company helped to make 500 children’s Christmas dreams come true.

Barrhead Travel partnered with Barnardo’s for the second year in a row to give some of the most disadvantaged kids in the region a gift.

Instead of a traditional secret Santa, employees bought presents for children, and donated more than 500 toys, games and clothes.

They gave them to young people across various levels of care including those with learning and physical disabilities, mental health issues, in care, families in crisis and those suffering in their home environment.

Each member of the Barrhead Travel team is matched with a child from the Barnardo’s Linksfield Service who has written a short wishlist of gifts they would like from Santa this year.

Wishes included pyjamas, toiletries, card games and dolls.