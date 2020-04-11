Aberdeen trampoline club to raise cash for charity after Ireland competition cancelled

A trampoline club is raising money for charity after its trip to Ireland for a competition was cancelled – by walking, running and cycling the full 958-mile distance to Galway.

Robert Gordon University (RGU) Trampoline Club has launched a fundraiser for the challenge, which will see the mammoth target distance divided between 21 members and alumni.

The group has already raised more than £600 through the initiative, which will be split 50/50 between the club, to pay for training and future trips, and Grampian Women’s Aid.

Club president Hayley Kenna, 23, said the idea came after the club had to cancel their trip to Galway for the Irish Open trampoline competition.

She said: “Everyone was a bit disappointed we couldn’t go because of all the hard work that goes into organising it.”

But the group decided to turn the situation into something positive.

Hayley said: “Since lockdown there’s been an increased amount of women suffering from domestic abuse and they’re no longer able to get that escape from home with work or even leaving their house.

“They’ve had an increased number of calls recently and the money will help them provide accommodation and other things.”

Hayley said club members would be running, walking and cycling the distance, with one person even using a rowing machine.

And the club even have a back-up plan should restrictions on movement be made tighter.

Hayley said: “We do have a plan B if we go into total lockdown. We plan to cover the distance in steps – 2,259,434 steps.”

Aileen Forbes, manager at Grampian Women’s Aid, said: “We are delighted with the support shown from RGU Trampolining Club.

“Their fundraising will help us continue to provide essential support and supplies to women and children across the city and Aberdeenshire.

“GWA is here to help and any woman or child who is experiencing domestic abuse please get in touch with us by any safe means; telephone, our website or via a trusted friend.

“We are extremely grateful to RGU Trampolining Club for their support and will be cheering them on throughout their virtual journey to Galway and back.

“GWA can be contacted via www.grampian-womens-aid.com or 01224 593381.”

To donate visit bit.ly/2UM5W3j

