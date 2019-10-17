Aberdeen trains suspended after body found on railway line

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are facing delays and cancellations this morning after a body was discovered on the line.

Officers were called shortly before 10.40am this morning following reports of a body on the line.

They have since confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious and efforts to contact next of kin are under way.

ScotRail has advised passengers emergency services are responding to the incident between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

And LNER said London Kings Cross service travelling between Leuchars and Arbroath have been delayed following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.37am to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

“Officers attended the scene; following inquiries the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the person’s next of kin and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

NEW: The emergency services are dealing with an incident between #Dundee & Arbroath. This will affect all services between the Central Belt, Dundee & Aberdeen. I'll give you more details once I have them. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/Jx6nKxOlX2 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

As a result services using the line in the area are currently delayed, with some trains between Aberdeen and the central belt already cancelled.

UPDATE: The line between Dundee & Aberdeen is currently closed in both directions. Our Edinburgh/Glasgow – Aberdeen services will only run between Edinburgh/Glasgow & Dundee. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

UPDATE: We've also had to suspend our Aberdeen – Montrose services. Our Control team are currently working to source more replacement buses. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

For more information and the latest on the cancelled services visit JourneyCheck.