Aberdeen trains resume after body found on railway line

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee were cancelled today after a body was discovered on the line.

Officers were called shortly before 10.40am this morning following reports.

They have since confirmed the incident is not being treated as suspicious and efforts to contact next of kin are under way.

ScotRail advised passengers services between Aberdeen and the central belt were impacted.

And LNER said London Kings Cross service to and from Aberdeen were also delayed.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.37am to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

“Officers attended the scene; following inquiries the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

“Efforts are ongoing to locate the person’s next of kin and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

ScotRail confirmed shortly after 4pm that services were again running on the line.