Aberdeen trains hit by signalling fault

A number of Aberdeen train services have been affected due to a signalling fault.

ScotRail said services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be cancelled, delayed or revised after the fault was discovered between Inverurie and Dyce.

The rail operator said staff on their way to the site and will provide updates as soon as possible.

NEW: We have been advised of a level crossing fault between Inverurie & Dyce which is causing delays to our services. @NetworkRailSCOT are on route to fix the fault & we will update you once we have more info.

“Due to a fault with barriers at a level crossing between Inverurie and Dyce trains have to run at reduced speed. Disruption is expected.”

