Aberdeen trains hit by signalling fault

A number of Aberdeen train services could be delayed or cancelled this morning due to a signalling fault.

ScotRail said services between Aberdeen and the central belt could be cancelled, delayed or revised after the fault was discovered between Stonehaven and Montrose.

The rail operator said staff are on site and will provide updates as soon as possible.

NEW: There’s a signalling fault near Laurencekirk. It’s affecting our services between Aberdeen – Montrose/Edinburgh/Glasgow I’m afraid. @NetworkRailScot’s signalling engineers are on their way now. They’ll work to get this fixed as quickly as they can. ^CT pic.twitter.com/BQsaMVALk8 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

A statement on their website said: “We are dealing with a signalling issue between Stonehaven and Montrose. Our staff are now on site and are working hard to get services back on schedule. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated.

“Disruption is expected until 9.30am.”

The services affected so far