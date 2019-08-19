Monday, August 19th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen trains hit by signalling fault

by Annette Cameron
19/08/2019, 7:21 am
A number of north-east train services could be delayed this morning due to a signalling fault.

ScotRail said services between Aberdeen and the central belt could be cancelled, delayed or revised after the fault was discovered at Stonehaven.

The rail operator said staff are on site and will provide updates as soon as possible.

A statement from ScotRail said: “We are dealing with a signalling issue at Stonehaven. Our staff are now on site and are working hard to get services back on schedule. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated.

“Disruption is expected until 8.30am.”

