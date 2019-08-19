Aberdeen trains hit by signalling fault

A number of north-east train services could be delayed this morning due to a signalling fault.

ScotRail said services between Aberdeen and the central belt could be cancelled, delayed or revised after the fault was discovered at Stonehaven.

The rail operator said staff are on site and will provide updates as soon as possible.

UPDATE: @NetworkRailSCOT are on site and are fault-finding. Services between Glasgow/Edinburgh/Aberdeen may be cancelled or revised. Please check your journey here: https://t.co/GDFMmkfKhn for live updates. ^Carrie — ScotRail (@ScotRail) August 19, 2019

A statement from ScotRail said: “We are dealing with a signalling issue at Stonehaven. Our staff are now on site and are working hard to get services back on schedule. Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated.

“Disruption is expected until 8.30am.”