Aberdeen trains disrupted for more than three hours after man killed by train

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee faced disruption for more than three hours today after a man was hit on the line and died.
Emergency services were called after the person was struck by a train at Broughty Ferry.
The incident happened just after 1.50pm and led to all services between Aberdeen and Dundee being delayed while buses had to be organised for commuters.
@EEAndyMcLaren Still returning to normal, Andy but some services may be subject to delays. ^L
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 6, 2016
A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We were notified at 1.52pm.
“It happened adjacent to Broughty Ferry station.
“A man has died and there are no suspicious circumstances.”
He added: “Inquiries are going on to establish his identity.”
The following services are affected:
- Trains between Edinburgh and Aberdeen
- Trains between Glasgow and Aberdeen