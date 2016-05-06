Aberdeen trains disrupted for more than three hours after man killed by train

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee faced disruption for more than three hours today after a man was hit on the line and died.

Emergency services were called after the person was struck by a train at Broughty Ferry.

The incident happened just after 1.50pm and led to all services between Aberdeen and Dundee being delayed while buses had to be organised for commuters.

@EEAndyMcLaren Still returning to normal, Andy but some services may be subject to delays. ^L — ScotRail (@ScotRail) May 6, 2016

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: “We were notified at 1.52pm.

“It happened adjacent to Broughty Ferry station.

“A man has died and there are no suspicious circumstances.”

He added: “Inquiries are going on to establish his identity.”

