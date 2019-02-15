Aberdeen trains delayed after signalling fault

A number of Aberdeen train services have been delayed this afternoon due to a signalling fault.
ScotRail was made aware of the issue by Network Rail and has advised passengers a number of services between Montrose and the central belt are delayed.
The rail operator said staff are on site and will provide updates as soon as possible.
⚠ NEW: We’ve been advised by @NetworkrailSCOT of a signalling fault at #Aberdeen. Services from #Aberdeen – Edinburgh/Glasgow Queen Street/Montrose are being delayed by up to 10 minutes. Staff are on site and we’ll update you just as soon as we have more information. ^PD pic.twitter.com/I5V4aJXkZV
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 15, 2019