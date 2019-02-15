Friday, February 15th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen trains delayed after signalling fault

by Callum Main
15/02/2019, 1:32 pm
A number of Aberdeen train services have been delayed this afternoon due to a signalling fault.

ScotRail was made aware of the issue by Network Rail and has advised passengers a number of services between Montrose and the central belt are delayed.

The rail operator said staff are on site and will provide updates as soon as possible.

