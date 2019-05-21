Tuesday, May 21st 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen trains delayed after reports of lorry crash

by Emma Morrice
21/05/2019, 9:12 am
Trains travelling between Aberdeen and Dundee were delayed today after a lorry was reported to have crashed into a bridge.

Police received reports of a collision around 7am this morning at the Inverkeilor Bridge on the A92, between Montrose and Arbroath.

However, when officers attended, the lorry could not be found and no damage to the bridge was seen.

Network Rail was made aware, with trains going slower in the area as a result.

A Police Scotland spokeswoman said: “A member of the public had phoned in about it and said the lorry was stuck on the bridge.

“Officers attended but they couldn’t find it. There was no damage found to the bridge.”

“Network Rail have been made aware and said they would have a look at it.”

Services returned to normal this morning, following checks carried out by staff.

