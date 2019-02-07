Trains cancelled due to broken rail on Aberdeen line

A number of trains between Aberdeen and the central belt have been cancelled due to a broken rail.

Work will be carried out on the line between Portlethen and Stonehaven with disruption expected until 6pm.

Passengers on delayed trains have been told the issue has been caused by a broken rail.

As a result of the checks, services to Edinburgh, Glasgow Queen Street, Dundee and Montrose have been cancelled with replacement buses put in place.

NEW: Due to a safety inspection of the track near Stonehaven, the line south towards Dundee is temporarily closed. Staff from @NetworkRailSCOT are on route. ^SM pic.twitter.com/dka0F0947V — ScotRail (@ScotRail) February 7, 2019

A statement said: “Our staff are en route and will be on site at 2:30pm

“Once we have more information, well provide you with an update.

“Eight buses have been requested at Aberdeen to run to Dundee and eight buses have been requested at Dundee to run to Aberdeen.

LNER have said some services may be delayed.

The cancelled trains include;