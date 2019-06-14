Aberdeen trains cancelled due to staff shortage

Commuters travelling in and out of Aberdeen will face journey disruptions due to a shortage of train crews.

Eight services between Aberdeen and Montrose have been cancelled today.

The 3.16pm, 4.10pm, 7.53pm and 9.15pm from Aberdeen to Montrose have been scrapped.

And services into Aberdeen from Montrose, including the 4.49pm, 6.06pm, 8.50pm and the 11.02pm have also been cancelled.

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “This is due to a shortage of train crew.”