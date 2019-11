A number of trains planned to run in the north-east today have been cancelled.

Several services between Aberdeen and Montrose have been terminated due to a lack of staff.

Included in the list of cancellations is the 15:16 Aberdeen to Montrose and the 21:15 Aberdeen to Montrose trains.

Also stopped is the 16:49 Montrose to Aberdeen, 23:02 Montrose to Aberdeen services.