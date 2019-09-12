Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers investigate track fault

A number of rail services to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled today following reports of an issue on the line.

Trains from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen will either be delayed or terminate at Dundee.

⚠️ NEW: We have had reports of a suspected track defect between Arbroath and Montrose, for safety reasons services will be unable to run between these stations. Our staff have been mobilised and we will update you once we have more information. ⚠️ — ScotRail (@ScotRail) September 12, 2019

ScotRail has said the cancellations are for safety reasons while engineers investigate the suspected fault between Arbroath and Montrose.

Bus replacement services are being organised by ScotRail to take passengers between Aberdeen and Dundee