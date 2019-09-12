Thursday, September 12th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen trains cancelled as engineers investigate track fault

by Callum Main
12/09/2019, 12:04 pm Updated: 12/09/2019, 12:40 pm
A number of rail services to and from Aberdeen have been cancelled today following reports of an issue on the line.

Trains from Edinburgh and Glasgow to Aberdeen will either be delayed or terminate at Dundee.

ScotRail has said the cancellations are for safety reasons while engineers investigate the suspected fault between Arbroath and Montrose.

Bus replacement services are being organised by ScotRail to take passengers between Aberdeen and Dundee

 

