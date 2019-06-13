Thursday, June 13th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen trains cancelled after tree falls on rail line

by Ana Da Silva
13/06/2019, 6:42 am Updated: 13/06/2019, 7:17 am
Two trains were cancelled this morning after a tree fell on the main Aberdeen line.

The incident happened between Aberdeen and Montrose just before 6am this morning.

As a result the 6.19am service to Montrose was cancelled and the 7.42am service returning to Aberdeen was also scrapped.

The tree has now been cleared and services are returning to normal.

Commuters travelling to Edinburgh and Glasgow also faced delays.

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “The tree is now clear and services are returning to normal. Some disruption is still expected.”

