Aberdeen trains cancelled after fallen power lines block railway

Rail passengers heading to and from Aberdeen are facing delays this morning.

ScotRail crews have been sent to the line between Montrose and Laurencekirk after an obstruction was reported on the line.

Disruption is expected to services until around 1pm, with services heading south from Aberdeen cancelled.

These trains will now instead start and terminate at Dundee.

We have received reports of an incident between Dundee – Aberdeen involving HV power lines. Police Scotland and Scottish Hydro Engineers have arrived onsite to assist. — Network Rail Scotland (@NetworkRailSCOT) June 29, 2020

A statement release by ScotRail via the journeycheck website said: ” We’ve had reports of Scottish Power lines blocking the line between Montrose and Laurencekirk and unfortunately that means we can’t run trains.

“We’re working closely with the Scottish Hydro engineers to get the line reopen, but we’ve no estimate for this at present.”

As a result of the fault around 100 homes in the Laurencekirk area lost power at around 10.30am.

That vast majority of homes have been reconnected following the damage to the high-voltage network, with the final 13 homes expected to be reconnected by 3.30pm

A spokesperson from Scottish and Southern Electricity Networks (SSEN), said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers for any inconvenience caused and thank them for their patience as our engineers work to safely restore power as quickly as possible.”