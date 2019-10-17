Aberdeen trains cancelled after death on railway line

Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are facing delays and cancellations this morning following a death on the line.

ScotRail has advised passengers emergency services are responding to the incident between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

And LNER said London Kings Cross service travelling between Leuchars and Arbroath have been delayed following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.37am to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

“Officers are in attendance, and inquiries into how the person came to be at the location are ongoing.”

NEW: The emergency services are dealing with an incident between #Dundee & Arbroath. This will affect all services between the Central Belt, Dundee & Aberdeen. I'll give you more details once I have them. ^Angus pic.twitter.com/Jx6nKxOlX2 — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

As a result services using the line in the area are currently delayed, with some trains between Aberdeen and the central belt already cancelled.

UPDATE: The line between Dundee & Aberdeen is currently closed in both directions. Our Edinburgh/Glasgow – Aberdeen services will only run between Edinburgh/Glasgow & Dundee. ^Angus — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 17, 2019

For more information and the latest on the cancelled services visit JourneyCheck.