Aberdeen trains cancelled after death on railway line

by Callum Main
17/10/2019, 11:17 am Updated: 17/10/2019, 11:53 am
Trains between Aberdeen and Dundee are facing delays and cancellations this morning following a death on the line.

ScotRail has advised passengers emergency services are responding to the incident between Dundee and Broughty Ferry.

And LNER said London Kings Cross service travelling between Leuchars and Arbroath have been delayed following the incident.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “We were called at 10.37am to an area of railway between Dundee and Broughty Ferry following a report of a body.

“Officers are in attendance, and inquiries into how the person came to be at the location are ongoing.”

As a result services using the line in the area are currently delayed, with some trains between Aberdeen and the central belt already cancelled.

For more information and the latest on the cancelled services visit JourneyCheck.

 

