Aberdeen trains back on track after signalling fault

24/01/2019, 6:55 am Updated: 24/01/2019, 7:21 am
North-east train services have been restored this morning after a signalling failure.

Commuters travelling out of Aberdeen Railway Station faced delays and cancellations after ScotRail announced a signalling fault in Montrose.

As a result, services to Edinburgh and Glasgow from Aberdeen were affected.

The line has now reopened but some services are still subject to delay or cancellation.

 

