Aberdeen trains back on track after signalling fault

North-east train services have been restored this morning after a signalling failure.
Commuters travelling out of Aberdeen Railway Station faced delays and cancellations after ScotRail announced a signalling fault in Montrose.
As a result, services to Edinburgh and Glasgow from Aberdeen were affected.
The line has now reopened but some services are still subject to delay or cancellation.
UPDATE: Following a fault with the signalling system at #Montrose the line has now re-opened. Services are subject to delay, revision or cancellation so please check here for live info 👉 https://t.co/J1m2DnhAEG ^PD
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 24, 2019
