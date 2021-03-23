Aberdeen Training Centre is set to provide career opportunities to redundant oil workers when it opens its new Energy Training Centre in Aberdeen later this week.

In addition to offering ongoing support and training for plumbers, heating engineers and electricians, the company will actively encourage new entrants to the industry to help meet current trades supply and demand issues.

Aberdeen Training Centre, based on Crombie Road, aims to run 50 introductory courses over the next year, which will give new candidates the certification they need to enter the industry.

Managing director Steve Anderson said: “Our plans for the centre started long before the current Covid-19 crisis, so we never envisaged the redundancies across the region that we’ve seen over the last year.

“Sadly, the oil and gas industry has been hit hard, but we hope to offer new opportunities to these people as they try to get their lives back on track.

“The sector has suffered supply shortages for a long time and we think the technical skills required in this area of work are a good fit for former oil and gas workers.”

The business, which will officially open on Friday and start delivering courses on Monday, will be initially offering training in natural gas and LPG, but future plans include training in hydrogen and other innovative energy systems as they are introduced to the market.

Operations director John Toet said: “We’ve been watching the changes over the last few years and we see the opportunity for tradesmen in the north-east to get on board with these early.

“There’s a lot of changes ahead, which link to the government’s objectives of reaching net-zero by 2050, and for good reason.

“We are in a strong position to support this and to help make society a greener place.”