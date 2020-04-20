Aberdeen PTs take on mammoth 7,000 squat challenge to raise cash for NHS

Two Aberdeen personal trainers have racked up more than 7,000 squats as part of their fundraising bid for the NHS.

Aberdeen duo Steve Munro and Tom O’Donoghue completed the challenge over three hours at the weekend.

They had originally aimed to raise £500 but their efforts brought in £1,200.

Steve and Tom took turns with the squats and ended up doing 3,600 each.

Posted by Steve Munro Personal Training on Saturday, 18 April 2020

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The fundraiser was held in Tom’s garden in Broomhill on Saturday with the money going to NHS Charities Together.

Steve said: “I had seen a lot of people doing these crazy challenges.

“We are both personal trainers and wanted to raise some money for the NHS.

“We had a Just Giving page and did not do a lot to promote other than give it to our friends and family, but we brought in £1,200.”

To donate, visit their Just Giving page here.

The Feelgood Feed: Stories to lift your day