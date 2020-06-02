Aberdeen train station set for £8 million upgrade scheme

ScotRail is to move full steam ahead for a multi-million-pound revamp of Aberdeen train station.

Work on the £8 million project to upgrade the concourse and taxi rank at the A-listed Guild Street facility will begin later this year.

The project will see significant changes to the look and feel of the station, which has sat in the heart of Aberdeen city centre for more than 150 years.

Morrison Construction will deliver the work which will enhance facilities for customers and staff at the station.

The upgrade includes changes to the train station shops, improvements at the taxi rank, relocation of the existing ticket office and first-class lounge and an improved station entrance.

Other changes include the redevelopment of staff accommodation and work to enhance the listed station building with the Railway Heritage Trust.

Work on the project will begin when it is safe to do so after the coronavirus pandemic and it is expected to take a year to complete.

Work to replace the glass roof at Aberdeen station was carried by Network Rail Scotland last year.

Kirsty Devlin, ScotRail Head of Projects, said: “The redevelopment of Aberdeen station will see significant enhancements in retail, improved access to the station, a new ticket office, and new first-class lounge.

“The investment we are making in the north-east – in the redevelopment of Aberdeen station, the Aberdeen to Inverness improvement programme, and in Inter7City trains connecting Scotland’s seven cities – means it’s an exciting time for this part of the country.”

Bill Reeve, Transport Scotland’s Director of Rail, said: “While our immediate focus is on tackling the Covid-19 outbreak, the development work for this £8million investment can be undertaken safely now, so that we will be ready to deliver the enhanced facilities for customers and railway staff without delay when it is safe to do so.

“We know the more we make rail an attractive, safe and secure transport choice, the more people will consider using the train as an alternative to the car. I look forward to seeing further progress as soon as conditions allow.”

Mike Bruce, Managing Director of Morrison Construction North East, said: “Morrison Construction is pleased to have been chosen to carry out these works which will benefit visitors to and the people of the north-east of Scotland for years to come.”