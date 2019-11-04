Aberdeen Train Station celebrates 152nd anniversary

Aberdeen’s Railway Station has celebrated its 152 anniversary today.

The station opened on November 4 1867, and was rebuilt between 1913 and 1916.

Originally called the Aberdeen Joint Station, it changed its name to Aberdeen Railway Station in 1952.

It is currently designated as a category A listed building, and was the last major station to be completed in Scotland in the period 1913-20.

It was again refurbished in the late 2000s due to Union Square being built.

To mark the anniversary, ScotRail quizzed its followers on social media with a list of facts, challenging them to guess which station it was describing.

Aberdeen took only 25% of the votes.