Aberdeen train services disrupted after signalling fault

North-east train services have been disrupted this morning after a failure in the Aberdeen railway track.

UPDATE: Services will be delayed or revised between: • Aberdeen and Edinburgh

• Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street

• Aberdeen and Inverness

• Aberdeen and Inverurie

Engineers have been called to address the issue.

As a result, services to and from Aberdeen will be delayed or revised.

A statement on ScotRail’s website said: “We are dealing with a signalling issue at Aberdeen.

“Due to a fault with the signalling system disruption is expected to last until around 12:15 today.

“Our staff have been mobilised and will arrive on site shortly.

“Once we have more information from the ground we will keep you updated.

“We are sorry that you have been delayed today.”