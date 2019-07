Aberdeen train services delayed due to train fault

Trains travelling between Aberdeen and Edinburgh are expected to be delayed following a fault.

The incident happened between Aberdeen and Montrose.

Services were expected to be affected until around 7pm.

All services between Aberdeen and Edinburgh, and Aberdeen and Glasgow Queen Street are now returning to normal, however some delays may still be experienced.

A statement by ScotRail said: “The faulty train is now on the move and we are working hard to get services back on schedule.”