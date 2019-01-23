Wednesday, January 23rd 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen train services back on track after signalling fault

by Ana Da Silva
23/01/2019, 8:30 am Updated: 23/01/2019, 10:57 am
North-east train services have been restored this morning after a signalling failure.

Journeys in and out of Aberdeen station were disrupted and engineers were called to address the issue.

As a result, services to and from Aberdeen were delayed or revised.

ScotRail has apologised for the disruption.

