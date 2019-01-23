Aberdeen train services back on track after signalling fault

North-east train services have been restored this morning after a signalling failure.
Journeys in and out of Aberdeen station were disrupted and engineers were called to address the issue.
CLEARED: Disruption caused by a fault with the signalling system at Aberdeen has now ended. Services are no longer affected by this problem.
If you were delayed by 30+ minutes, please claim Delay Repay compensation here: https://t.co/9wMSQ6vxZj ^PD pic.twitter.com/l1NQYqaiia
— ScotRail (@ScotRail) January 23, 2019
As a result, services to and from Aberdeen were delayed or revised.
ScotRail has apologised for the disruption.
