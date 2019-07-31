Aberdeen train passengers delayed … by single cow on the line

Train services across Scotland have been disrupted this morning by a single cow.
All train services across Scotland are affected after reports of a cow on the line in the Stirling area.
A ScotRail statement said: “Alterations to services on all routes due to animals on the railway between Stirling and Bridge of Allan.
“As a result, all services running across the whole ScotRail network will be delayed or revised.
“We’ve had reports of a cow on the line in the Stirling area and as a result, the line towards Dunblane was blocked.”
ScotRail says the line is now clear, but disruption is expected to continue until 9.30am.