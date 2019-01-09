Aberdeen train cancelled as ScotRail staffing issues continue

Another Aberdeen train has been cancelled as ScotRail’s train crew issues continue.

The 3.30pm service from Edinburgh, which was due in the Granite City at 5.55pm, was scrapped today.

ScotRail advised that replacement buses were organised for passengers looking to travel between the two cities.

Additionally, the service between Aberdeen and Stonehaven, due to leave at 4.38pm has also been cancelled due to a fault with the signalling system.

Earlier today, ScotRail services between Glasgow and Aberdeen were delayed to a train fault at Croy.

