Aberdeen Trading Standards urge vigilance as fraudsters giving false addresses

An Aberdeen Trading Standards boss has called on people to stay vigilant to avoid fraudsters using an address scam.

Aberdeen City Council’s Trading Standards department aims to tackle e-crime scams that use false city addresses and companies which financially harm consumers across the country.

Since the start of last year, there have been eight reports of different organisations fraudulently using addresses in Aberdeen.

Trading Standards hopes anyone who receives correspondence or is in contact with the firm will not be caught out.

Among those identified last year was Asset Aberdeen Ltd in August, which operates on eBay and gives an address of Crombie Road in Torry.

There is no known business in Aberdeen with these details and it is known to take upfront payments using secure sites for fictitious vehicles, using online classified advertisements, where the vehicles are not delivered and the seller cannot be contacted.

Meanwhile, in July this year centraldrives@patiosltd.co.uk, a doorstep trader offering driveway and paving work was fraudulently using Donmouth Road as an address, which it did not have permission to do.

Anyone who believes they may have been a victim of fraud is encouraged to report it to police.

Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards manager Graeme Paton said: “This is an increasingly common ploy used by fraudsters – they use local addresses and phone numbers to give you the notion you’re dealing with a local builder, roofer, etc. You’ll find these on flyers through your door or handed out on your doorstep, or on glossy, genuine-looking websites.

“The truth is they could be anywhere in the UK and almost certainly can’t be contacted at the stated address.

“In the examples we have highlighted on our website, we have tried contacting the trader on the telephone number or at the address given, all to no avail.

“The key to avoiding being duped is to refuse to speak to them on your doorstep when they turn up unexpectedly. If you are planning on some home improvements, do your homework on the trader – Google the name, check any reviews, look up professional bodies such as the Federation of Master Builders, or check Trusted Trader websites.”