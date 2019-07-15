Aberdeen trading standards issues warning over Postcode Lottery scam letter

Aberdeen City Council’s trading standards has issued a warning after scam letters were sent, claiming to be from an address in the city.

To appear more genuine, the letter users the name and logo of People’s Postcode Lottery, a real product, licensed and regulated by the gambling commission.

The correspondence tells the recipient they have won £375,000 after their name and serial number won the lottery in “the third category”.

According to the letter, received by an address in Croyden earlier this month, the Postcode Lottery Bid award program was held in Edinburgh.

The letter, which has a return address of a property on Shielhill Drive, Aberdeen, claims that 200 people have won cash from a total prize pot of £45,000,000.

A section, detailing how the “winner” was picked said: “Participants in this programme were randomly selected by computer from database of the Electoral roll resident in the United Kingdom, winners in different categories emerged by computer random selection from pool of over 12 million names.”

Adding: “We hope that with part of your winning, you will help the less privileged ones.”

“Winners” are asked to contact Dr Benjamin Joseph of Coral & Reid Financial Services on 02030007554 or 07983741441

⚠️ SCAM ALERT: Postcode Lottery #scam using false Aberdeen address. For more information on this and other scams, please see: https://t.co/I0Jnf29vqn If you live in Scotland and believe you have been the victim of fraud, please contact @policescotland on 101. #ScamAware ⚠️ pic.twitter.com/EVNEgQxzEZ — Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) July 15, 2019

The Trading Standards team said “if you live in Scotland, and believe you have been a victim of fraud, please contact Police Scotland on 101”.

Jenni Lang, a People’s Postcode Lottery spokeswoman, said: “We are aware that illegal scammers have used our brand to attempt to defraud innocent members of the public.

“We take these matters very seriously. We will never ask for a payment in order to receive your winnings, and if you don’t already play with us then you cannot win.”

“If you are not sure you can contact the People’s Postcode Lottery customer service team on 0808 1098765. Scam attempts should also be reported to Action Fraud.”