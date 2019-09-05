Aberdeen Trading Standards issue warning over new telephone scam

A warning has been issued after new telephone scam began circulating in Aberdeen.

The city’s Trading Standards team issued the warning this afternoon following calls telling people a “payment of £599 had been authorised”.

⚠️Telephone scam currently circulating within Aberdeen.⚠️ An automated voice states that “Your payment of £599 has been authorised. If you did not make this transaction press 1.” DO NOT press 1 – this is a ‘phishing’ exercise to harvest personal details from you. pic.twitter.com/46WLtKL3ed — Aberdeen City Council Trading Standards (@AberdeenCityTS) September 5, 2019

People answering the call are then asked to press one if they had not made this transaction.

A statement from the team urges residents to not press 1, adding “this is a ‘phising exercise to harvest personal details from you.”

If you are concerned about a scam, or worried you be a victim, you can contact Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040.

