Video: Aberdeen Town House evacuated after suspicious package discovered

A cordon was set up around Aberdeen Town House following the discovery of a package.

Emergency services were in attendance after the discovery was made shortly before 4pm today.

They have now been stood down and there is no threat to the public.

Chief Inspector David Howieson said: “Emergency services are now standing down from the reported incident at Aberdeen Town House.

“A substance was recovered, which has ultimately been found not to be harmful and there is no threat to the public.

“Enquiries will now be carried out into the full circumstances.

“I would like to thank the public for their patience as emergency services responded to this incident.”

Earlier this afternoon, an Aberdeen City Council spokesman said: “We can confirm a suspicious package within Aberdeen City Council offices at the Town House has been reported to Police Scotland.

“The health, safety and wellbeing of the public, staff, elected members and all those who use our buildings is our priority and as such the site has been evacuated as a precaution, in line with established Council security protocol.

“We would ask members of the public to remain clear of the area whilst this incident is investigated by the relevant authorities.”

The spokesman added that the cordon was removed and the emergency services stood down before 6.45pm.