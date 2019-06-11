Aberdeen tots show their cutest smiles for Evening Express Little Leopard’s competition

Youngsters from across the north-east have had their photographs taken on the first day of the Evening Express Little Leopards competition.

Babies as young as six weeks were snapped by an Evening Express photographer in a bid to win a cash prize.

First there on the day was granny Kay Goody, from Kincorth, who took granddaughter Evie Reid, aged 23 months, after Evie’s mum saw the competition advertised in the newspaper.

Kay said: “This is her first official picture. Mum sent me because she is working today.

“She is a right poser, she loves the camera.

“She likes everything, she is not a fussy eater but sometimes not the best sleeper.”

Little Evie was very excited to get her ice cream from Mackie’s, opting for the chocolate flavour.

And after being unsure of the photographer to begin with, the toddler eventually said “cheese” to the camera after much encouragement.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Amber Smith, 14 months old, also gave a toothy grin and handled the mini photoshoot like a pro.

Amber’s mum, Gail Smith, from Buckburn, said she wanted to take part in the competition because of Amber’s cuteness and to help document her many milestones.

She added: “She loves getting her photo taken, she just loves the camera, she is a bit cheeky.”

One of the winners of the £20 voucher for Smyths Toys Store was Bridge of Don mum Patricia Davidson, who took six-month-old Nicholas Milne to get his picture taken.

Joining her to help with Nicholas was grandma Marie Milne and her uncle John Milne.

Patricia, from Bridge of Don, said: “Grandma thinks he is the cutest baby which is why we have come today.

“We have seen it every year. We have had the chance to take Nicholas this time.

“He is almost seven months old. He was no problem with getting his picture taken.

“He is a poser like his father.”

The youngest of the children visiting on the first day was six-week-old Jasmine Ross-Anywanwu.

She was taken by her dad and mum, Ugo Anywanwu and Claire Ross, who live in the city centre.

The new parents said Jasmine is a good baby, although when it comes to sleeping she can have her moments.

The proud dad said: “If we do win the money, it will go towards her.

“She eats a lot, she likes playing and she likes a lot of attention.”

New mum Claire, who held up baby Jasmine as she got her picture taken, said: “We have just won a packet of sweets but she is not getting them yet.

“She has not had professional pictures taken.

“She is just a tad unpredictable but she does know how to stick her tongue out.”

How to enter

Parents can enter the competition by filling out the entry form in the paper, then taking it to Marischal Square to have their child’s photo taken.

The competition is open to all children up to and including the age of five.

By taking part children can get a free ice cream from Mackie’s 19.2, some sweets and a chance to win a voucher.

The overall winner of Little Leopards, which was previously known as Snappy Tots, wins a bumper prize including a cheque for £500, a trophy and a canvas of the winning picture.

The lucky winning family also receives a family parlour pass for Mackie’s, a bottle of champagne and flowers.

The 11 runners up will all be given a canvas of their child, a free ice cream and coffee for four people from Mackie’s 19.2.

Every child taking part will also feature in our Little Leopards supplements.

The contest will run until June 22 (excluding June 16) from 10am until 4pm.

Pictures are taken inside the courtyard of Marischal Square, beside the ice-cream parlour, under the leopard statue.