Aberdeen to welcome delegates from energy partnership

Aberdeen is getting ready to welcome delegates from an international energy partnership.

The World Energy Cities Partnership (WECP) annual general meeting will get under way at the P&J Live on Wednesday September 4 to coincide with the city hosting Offshore Europe.

Established in 1995, the WECP connects 19 of the world’s leading energy capitals.

Lord Provost Barney Crockett, who is vice-president of the WECP, said hosting the event in the city will lead to the “forging of new business development opportunities” between the city and others.

