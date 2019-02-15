Aberdeen to twin with Guyana capital city

Aberdeen will be officially twinned next month with a country that has one of world’s fastest-growing oil and gas industries.

The Granite City will be twinned with Guyana’s capital of Georgetown at a ceremony on March 15th, attended by Lord Provost Barney Crockett, the Guyanese ambassador to the UK and Georgetown’s Mayor.

Guyana was recently listed among the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere before massive oil reserves were found off the country’s coast by ExxonMobil in 2015.

It is now looking at recoverable oil reserves of five billion barrels, and that number is still growing with more discoveries steadily being made.