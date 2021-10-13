Aberdeen to Tenerife flight makes emergency landing at Glasgow Airport

A flight from Aberdeen to Tenerife has had to make an emergency landing at Glasgow Airport.

The TUI Airways flight was forced to divert due to a crew member requiring urgent medical attention.

According to the Flight Radar 24 website, the crew onboard declared a squawk 7700 before landing in Glasgow at around 1pm.

A TUI spokeswoman said: “We can confirm that flight TOM1322 from Aberdeen to Tenerife has diverted to Glasgow as a result of a crew member requiring urgent medical attention.

“The flight will continue to Tenerife as soon as possible, and we would like to thank passengers for their patience and understanding at this time.

“The safety and wellbeing of our passengers and crew is always our highest priority.”

