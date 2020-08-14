Aberdeen to Portugal route restored by airline

An air route from Aberdeen to a popular European holiday destination is being restored from tomorrow.

Ryanair will be running a weekly service to Faro in Portugal as part of its summer 2020 schedule.

Customers can now book a summer getaway to the popular resort as Ryanair has introduced a new set of health measures to protect everyone onboard.

Ryanair’s Eimear Ryan said: “Ryanair is delighted to announce that it is restoring the Aberdeen to Faro route, as part of its Summer 2020 schedule.”

Roger Hunt, interim managing director of Aberdeen International Airport, added: “This is a really positive step for us, and we warmly welcome the Faro route restarting at Aberdeen International Airport.

“Ryanair has already been servicing Alicante and Malaga from our airport and after a number of really challenging months and with lockdown beginning to show signs of easing, it is great to see the airline continue to show its confidence in our airport and community.

“This further complements the other services that are available from all of our airline partners.

“As the traffic slowly builds, we have also increased our focus on maintaining public safety and that of our staff through the introduction of a series of enhanced safety measures. Bringing back business safely continues to be a key priority.”