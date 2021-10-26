Loganair flight to Norwich diverted back to Aberdeen Airport after onboard emergency

A flight between Aberdeen and Norwich has been forced to return back to Aberdeen International Airport.

It is understood that the Loganair flight needed to return back to its starting destination due to a minor technical fault.

Touching back down at the airport at around 3.15pm, the flight had been scheduled to arrive in Norwich at 3.40pm.

Thought to be a low priority emergency, local on-call units attended to the incident once it touched down and passengers disembarked.

Additional fire, police and ambulance units were not required to attend.

A spokeswoman for Loganair said: “Following an alert on flight LM016 from Aberdeen to Norwich earlier today, the crew elected to return to Aberdeen Airport where the aircraft landed safely and normally.

“As is routine for such circumstances, emergency services were on standby to meet the aircraft on landing, however, no action or intervention was required.

“All 27 passengers and three crew members disembarked the aircraft as normal and will continue their journey aboard a replacement aircraft.

“Safety as always is our top priority and we are grateful to Aberdeen Airport for its support and assistance.”

