Aberdeen to Norway flights take to the skies

A new air link between Aberdeen and Norway was set to take-off from today.

Loganair will operate the link from Aberdeen to Haugesund on the west coast of the Scandinavian country.

It is the fourth route flying north with Oslo, Stavanger and Bergen the other cities with services.

Flights will operate all year round four times a week on a Monday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Steve Szalay, managing director at Aberdeen International Airport, said: “We’re proud to welcome the new international Loganair route connecting the north-east of Scotland with Norway.

“The new route strengthens Aberdeen International Airport’s links with strategically and economically important regions, boosting the local economy and providing greater choice.

“Haugesund has some stunning attractions including the Langfoss waterfall which was voted one of the top 10 most beautiful in the world.

“I had the pleasure of visiting Haugesund last year. It is such a beautiful spot with a lively and charming town centre. The locals I met were also keen to visit Aberdeen and see our wonderful local attractions.”

Kay Ryan, Loganair’s chief commercial officer, said: “As an airport, a city and a gateway to some of our most popular routes, Aberdeen is very important to Loganair.

“The addition of Haugesund to our Aberdeen schedule opens up yet another European destination.”