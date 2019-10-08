Aberdeen to Inverness trains delayed due to level crossing fault

A fault with a level crossing in a north-east town has caused a number of trains to be delayed this morning.

The issue in Elgin was affecting services on the Aberdeen to Inverness line.

ScotRail advised passengers the 7.07am Elgin to Inverness service was starting at Forres.

UPDATE: No trains are currently able to travel over the level crossing at Elgin due to the fault. The 0707 Elgin to Inverness will start from Forres. We’re looking at alternative options, as soon as they’re confirmed, I’ll let you know. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 8, 2019

Services began moving again at around 8.30am, with Network Rail engineers operating the level crossing.

The disruption is expected to continue until 9am, with Aberdeen to Inverness services affected.

UPDATE: Services are starting to move again. The team from @NetworkRailScot are on-site, operating the crossing locally for now. Thanks for your patience if you’re on a delayed service, or at a station waiting for one. Remember to claim Delay Repay. ^CT — ScotRail (@ScotRail) October 8, 2019

Passengers are able to use tickets and smartcards on a number of Stagecoach bus services travelling between the two cities.