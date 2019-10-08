Tuesday, October 8th 2019 Show Links
Aberdeen to Inverness trains delayed due to level crossing fault

by Callum Main
08/10/2019, 7:56 am Updated: 08/10/2019, 8:37 am
A fault with a level crossing in a north-east town has caused a number of trains to be delayed this morning.

The issue in Elgin was affecting services on the Aberdeen to Inverness line.

ScotRail advised passengers the 7.07am Elgin to Inverness service was starting at Forres.

Services began moving again at around 8.30am, with Network Rail engineers operating the level crossing.

The disruption is expected to continue until 9am, with Aberdeen to Inverness services affected.

Passengers are able to use tickets and smartcards on a number of Stagecoach bus services travelling between the two cities.

 

