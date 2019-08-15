Aberdeen to Inverness railway line to fully reopen next week

The section of railway between Aberdeen and Inverness is set to reopen next week.

Network Rail, who has been carrying out the work confirmed the route will reopen next Tuesday.

In 5 days the #Aberdeen to #Inverness route will fully reopen. The team are out on the track fitting the last bits of equipment and kit in preparation for reopening on Tuesday 20th of August. Rail users will see the benefits from @scotrails December 2019 timetable change. #A2I pic.twitter.com/gwnG4Y1FHi — Network Rail A2I (@NetworkRailA2I) August 15, 2019

Workers are fitting the final pieces of equipment along the line, which has been closed since May.

Rail replacement services were in operation to connect commuters heading between Dyce, Inverurie and Huntly.

Some areas have seen new double track installed to help increase capacity and upgrade the service between the two cities.

The benefits of the upgraded line are expected to be seen by commuters from December 2019.

The double-tracking of the section is also being carried out in preparation for the construction of a new station at Kintore, due to open in time for new timetables being introduced next May.

In total, 18km of new track has been laid, along with 32,000 sleepers and 72km of cables.