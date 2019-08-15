Thursday, August 15th 2019 Show Links
Search Menu
News / Local

Aberdeen to Inverness railway line to fully reopen next week

by Callum Main
15/08/2019, 9:53 am
Network Rail engineers at work on a stretch of line in Aberdeen
Network Rail engineers at work on a stretch of line in Aberdeen
Send us a story

The section of railway between Aberdeen and Inverness is set to reopen next week.

Network Rail, who has been carrying out the work confirmed the route will reopen next Tuesday.

Workers are fitting the final pieces of equipment along the line, which has been closed since May.

Rail replacement services were in operation to connect commuters heading between Dyce, Inverurie and Huntly.

Some areas have seen new double track installed to help increase capacity and upgrade the service between the two cities.

The benefits of the upgraded line are expected to be seen by commuters from December 2019.

The double-tracking of the section is also being carried out in preparation for the construction of a new station at Kintore, due to open in time for new timetables being introduced next May.

In total, 18km of new track has been laid, along with 32,000 sleepers and 72km of cables.

Breaking