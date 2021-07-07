Show Links
News / Local

Aberdeen to Inverness railway line closed due to fallen tree on tracks

By Denny Andonova
07/07/2021, 7:47 am Updated: 07/07/2021, 8:42 am
Aberdeen train station.

Train services in the north and north-east are facing temporary disruption due to obstruction on the Aberdeen to Inverness line.

ScotRail was forced to close the railway line this morning after a tree fell onto the tracks at Huntly.

The company has confirmed that train services between Aberdeen and Inverness will be affected as a result of the closure.

Engineers are currently on site to remove the debris and make the area safe, but it is not known how long it will take for the line to reopen.

Customers have been advised to check the ScotRail app, website and social media channels for the latest information on delays or cancellations.

 