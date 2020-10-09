Aberdeen to hold scaled-back Remembrance Day service

Aberdeen will hold a scaled-down remembrance service next month.

The physically distanced event takes place in the Remembrance Hall at Aberdeen Art Gallery on Sunday, November 8 at 10.50am.

In light of the Covid-19 pandemic, the service will follow the Scottish Government coronavirus regulations.

Attendance at the service is restricted to invited attendees only in line with Covid-19 guidance and the public are respectfully asked not to attend.

It will be led by Reverend Ian Murray of the Kirk of St Nicholas Uniting and those in attendance will include the Lord Provost of Aberdeen, Aberdeen City Council co-leaders and Group Leaders and representatives from the Armed Forces past and present.

The Lord Provost of Aberdeen Barney Crockett said: “These are very challenging times we are living in right now and I think it is especially important that we have an opportunity to pause and reflect.

“Aberdeen has a proud history of support for our Armed Forces and the Act of Remembrance allows us to mark the sacrifices made by so many during times of conflict. It is also a time to remember those who have been injured physically and mentally by conflict.

“I am pleased we will be able to hold a special service in the Remembrance Hall although it’s unfortunate we cannot invite members of the public to attend due to Covid restrictions.

“At least at 11am, we can ‘come together’ in quiet contemplation to reflect and show our respect and admiration for the bravery and courage of our servicemen and women past and present.”

The 20-minute service will be timed to allow the congregation to observe the two-minute silence at 11am.

Only the Lord Provost, on behalf of the people of Aberdeen, will lay a wreath at the service. Due to Covid restrictions, all other wreaths will be laid in advance.

The Art Gallery will be closed to the public for the service to take place and to enable staff to clean all the areas that have been used during the service before it can open to the public.

The poppy wreaths laid as part of the Service of Remembrance will remain in the Remembrance Hall for several weeks, where they will be available to be viewed by the public, subject to Aberdeen Art Gallery’s published opening times and any Covid-19 restrictions and protocols that may be in place at the venue.