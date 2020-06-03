Aberdeen group arranges poster protests in solidarity with Black Lives Matter movement

An Aberdeen group has arranged a series of protests for residents to show their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The announcement for the events comes after days of demonstrations in the US following the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who was killed in police custody.

Hysteria Aberdeen announced on Facebook that a poster protest would be held in support of the demonstrations currently happening in America.

The group are asking for Aberdeen residents to show their solidarity by creating posters and artwork to hang up throughout the day in order to avoid a mass gathering.

Four events will be taking place this Sunday in Duthie Park, Westburn Park, Skene Square and Marischal Square with a capped number of attendees allowed.

In order to safely protest during the coronavirus pandemic, organisers ask that protesters adhere to strict safety regulations.

Participants should not attend without a face mask and should not take public transport.

Those who are immunocompromised or who live with someone who is should not attend but place their posters in their window. Social distancing measures will be in place with attendees required to keep a two-metre distance from each other.

Protesters also should disperse after they have hung up their posters to avoid the demonstration becoming a gathering.

For more information visit the Facebook event online, here.