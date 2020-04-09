Aberdeen to get drive-through coronavirus testing centre

A drive-through coronavirus testing centre is to open in Aberdeen “within days”.

The UK Government facility at Aberdeen Airport will be based at the park and depart on Wellheads Road and is due to open this weekend.

It will support frontline health workers who are self-isolating with coronavirus symptoms.

The centre will allow patients to pre-book an appointment, travel to the site in their car and have swabs taken to see if they have the disease without needing to leave the vehicle.

Staff will then send the samples to a laboratory in Glasgow for testing.

The drive-through system means patients can avoid having to take public transport or walking, reducing the risk of spreading the illness to others.

It was first mentioned by NHS Grampian depute chief executive Adam Coldwells this morning, who said: “As part of the national solution for testing, starting at the weekend, there will be a drive-through facility at the airport as part of the UK Government arrangements.”

