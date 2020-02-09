Aberdeen to Dundee rail replacement bus services ‘suspended’ due to Storm Ciara

ScotRail has suspended rail replacement bus services between Aberdeen and Dundee as a result of “extremely challenging driving conditions”.

As Storm Ciara continues to batter the north-east, the decision was made to stop services travelling between the two cities for safety reasons.

Due to track renewals between Aberdeen and Dundee, buses had been transporting passengers.

A post made by ScotRail on social media stated: “I’m afraid that due to extremely challenging driving conditions, our rail replacement transport between Aberdeen and Dundee today has been suspended for safety until this improves.

“I’m sorry if you’re affected by this, but safety is our number one priority.”

There is currently a yellow warning for wind in place for the region, as well as a flood alert.