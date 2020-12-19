Tougher Covid restrictions have come into force in Aberdeen and Aberdeenshire – as the country’s clinical director spoke of his concern at the rise in north-east cases.

On what would usually be Mad Friday, instead of being full of revellers enjoying themselves into the early hours, pubs in the city centre served last order just before the Level 3 restrictions began at 6pm.

It comes as new data shows Aberdeen is the fifth-worst place in Scotland for Covid.

And Scotland’s national clinical director, Jason Leitch said the increase in cases in the north-east was “worrying”.

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Figures show that from December 9 to 15 there were 346 cases in Aberdeen with a seven-day positive rate per 100,000 of 151.3.

The city was behind East Lothian, Midlothian, East Ayrshire and North Ayrshire.

Level three restrictions mean, all hospitality venues must close at 6pm and – inside or outside – are not allowed to sell alcohol. It also means people can’t travel outside their local authority area.

In Aberdeen city centre yesterday drinkers drifted away premises well before the restrictions came into force at 6pm.

Aberdeen University students Emily Cope, 22, and Daryl Nisbet, 23, were sat enjoying a drink outside Fierce on Exchequer Row.

She said: “We just finished our university course and we’ve not really been out much but we thought we’d come out seeing how it is the last day so we are braving the cold.

“I think the move into level three is what is need to stop it getting out of control. It is what needs to done.”

Daryl said: “We thought with that and the fact I am moving back home we thought we would come out. We like Fierce so thought we’d come in for a drink before it closes.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

Phoebe Lyle and Emma Reid visited Triple Kirks for their final drinks ahead of the shutters coming down in the early evening.

Phoebe said: “We work in the hospitality so for us it is a little stressful the idea of the 6pm closures and what we assume will be a national lockdown.

“We weren’t planning on going out, but we took our last opportunity because we noticed it had to be taken.

“We have been quite good recently by not seeing our friends and it kind of feels like we are paying for potentially the mistakes of others.

“It is hard here for everybody.”

© Darrell Benns / DCT MEDIA

One woman, enjoying a drink at the Old School House on Little Belmont Street, said: “I guess this is not ideal. We were out for something to eat and for a few drinks.

“I think the new measures are needed because people aren’t sticking to the rules. Even on the buses, I find people sitting right in front of me.

“If people had stuck to the rules it would’ve been fine.”

Shoppers were also out in Aberdeen with less than a week to go until Christmas although one boss at a popular retail destination said people were visiting to buy goods rather than look around.

Craig Stevenson, manager of the Bon Accord shopping centre, said: “Bon Accord has been busy with shoppers – although there is definitely less browsing and more focus on buying what is on their list.

“The social distancing measures are very clear in Bon Accord and I am very grateful to our customers for doing their bit to make the Centre feel safe for all.’

“The Christmas Market continues to be a draw for shoppers and really helps give the centre a Christmas buzz.”

Speaking yesterday Jason Leitch, described the rise in coronavirus cases across the north-east as “worrying” – with the rate of positive cases in the city now above the national average.

Mr Leitch said Aberdeen is “the week’s big concern” but stressed that even in Moray, where case numbers are low, the numbers are “rising slightly”.

It comes as Health Secretary Jeane Freeman revealed the option for a post-Christmas lockdown in Scotland “remains on the table”, as she issued a plea for shoppers to avoid this year’s Boxing Day sales.

Mr Leitch’s remarks followed a warning from NHS Grampian health chiefs that the virus is “circulating widely” across the region, making it “eminently probable” that the region could be placed under level four restrictions in the weeks ahead.

When asked about the situation in the north-east during the daily coronavirus briefing , Mr Leitch said: “Grampian is worrying. It has been worrying for some weeks.

“It’s a slightly different story in the three local authorities.

“Of course, Moray has really low levels but even in Moray, the numbers are rising slightly.

“Aberdeen City is the week’s big concern. It has gone above the Scottish average now.

“The latest number I have is 140 per 100,000, that’s up from 73 10 days ago.

“Aberdeenshire is stable but has slightly risen from 84 through 72 up to 90.

“Grampian illustrates once again the nature of getting this virus down being so hard, and rising so easy, which is why we have to act fast and hard before the numbers move in order to saves those lives.”

Virus ‘never went away’

On the rise in case numbers, Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the “data is there for us all to see”, stressing that the government would continue to monitor the figures.

She added: “We’ve moved those areas to level three in response to that.

“We don’t move a local authority area into level three or down to level two or one without continuing to look and see what is happening.”

The health secretary urged residents to “make every effort” to follow the level three restrictions.

We reduce it by our actions and it comes back when we ease up on those.” Health Secretary Jeane Freeman

She added: “When we talk about reducing the virus and it coming back, the fact of the matter is, it never went away.

“We reduce it by our actions and it comes back when we ease up on those.”

This includes thinking “really carefully” about Christmas plans, as not seeing other households is the “safest way” to enjoy the festive period.

The Cabinet Secretary also revealed Scotland has recorded 36 deaths from coronavirus and 744 positive tests in the past 24 hours.

A total of 172 of these new cases were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 158 in Lothian and 94 in Grampian.

Meanwhile, hospitality venues have spoken of how they’ve coped with cancellations and what they are doing to adapt to no alcohol sales.

At Malmaison in Aberdeen on Queen’s Road, the boutique hotel hasn’t experienced as many cancellations for its Christmas Day lunch as it had expected. However, sadly it has been hit with a flurry of cancelled dinner reservations across the next two weeks.

Ewa Rankin, sales manager at Malmaison Aberdeen, said: “Tier 3 hasn’t affected our Christmas booking that much as we are only offering Christmas Day lunch and we had always planned to be finishing by 6pm.

“Guests can still have alcohol in their room as part of room service, so for anyone who has booked the Christmas Day package with alcohol they are welcome to enjoy it in their rooms after. For those who aren’t staying, we will of course swap alcoholic wine for non-alcoholic wine and make sure they are supplemented for this. We also have a range of mocktails, a few non-alcoholic beers and a range of soft drinks. The only place anyone can enjoy a drink in the hotel is in their rooms.

“We have a fully booked Christmas Day and did have a few cancellations, but much less than we expected. We had two busy weekends lined up from this weekend, but with Tier 3 coming into play today at 6pm, we’ve lost a lot of dinner bookings.”

But Ewa says it is now about ensuring customers honour their bookings and turn up for reservations which she believes may be challenging for hospitality going forward.

She added: “Our bookings are still looking quite strong, but it is so important for people to honour their reservations to support hospitality. Hardly anyone in the business can afford to just depend on walk-ins just now, so we really need those booked in to turn up.

Just along the road The Chester Hotel will be closed for Christmas Day but is running a series of Season’s Eating’s events and a Hogmanay event which they have adapted to ensure it is an alcohol-free offering.

Lunches and dinners have been reduced in price, and for those who have already paid in advance, the credit will go towards their soft drinks. Dinner will also move to a start time of 3pm.

Stephen Gow, general manager of The Chester Hotel, said: “Moving into Tier 3 at this time, so close to Christmas, is particularly difficult for our team and our business. It’s been a tough year for everyone and the hospitality sector has been particularly badly hit. It’s been a year of constant reinvention all against a backdrop of keeping our staff and our guests safe.

In Stonehaven, Aberdeenshire, Raj Hamid, owner of fine dining restaurant Carron to Mumbai is keeping his restaurant open for Christmas, and while he’s experienced a few booking cancellations, it has mainly been customers cancelling throughout the entire festive period that has affected his business.

He’s also introducing a range of non-alcoholic drinks to accommodate guests, including new Indian drinks.

He said: “Since the Tier announcement came into place the phone has been ringing non-stop with cancellations. It is primarily dinner reservations between Christmas and Hogmanay. On Christmas Day we’ve had three reservations cancelled and I think that may be as a result of them not being able to have drinks, or have the gathering they had hoped for.

“We’ll have non-alcoholic drinks and lots of soft drinks for guests. There will be plenty of non-alcoholic beer, wine, and other drinks for people to enjoy. We will also be serving up authentic Indian drinks, too.”