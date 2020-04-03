Aberdeen thug who tried to murder three cops is posting on Instagram from HMP Grampian – AGAIN

A convict who tried to murder three cops has again broken the rules by sharing threatening and boastful messages on social media.

Robert Wemyss, who was jailed for 10 years in 2013, boasted of being “evil” and a “psychopath” while posting grinning selfies and showing off his poster-covered HMP Grampian cell.

In 2018 the Evening Express revealed how Wemyss posted on Facebook from the Peterhead superjail describing it as “The Grampian Resort”.

This week he put pictures and videos on Instagram, including footage of inmates.

Wemyss was 22 when sentenced at the High Court in Dumbarton in March 2013 after a trial in Aberdeen that January when he was convicted of car theft, dangerous driving and attempted murder.

In July 2012 he stole a BMW X5 in Kingswells, and drove on footpaths and grass verges while pursued by the police.

Wemyss overtook a bus and chased an unmarked police car, which he hit – then drove at the three officers when they got out.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

One Instagram message shows him in his cell with the caption: “I’m not gonna lie I’m evil kl slit your throat for disrespect I’m not gonna lie I’m a psychopath I’ll ram your car off the road.”

In another, of a bare-chested Wemyss, the caption says: “Killing time ‘n’ looking fine nearly home 2023.”

One video described as an “oldie” shows a car doing doughnuts in a field and is captioned: “That’s why the judge called me dangerous and reckless.” He also posted a video in which he playfully strikes another inmate’s face with a flip-flop.

Other videos showed motorbikes and cars being driven dangerously on public roads and grassy areas.

The Evening Express alerted the SPS to Wemyss’s Instagram account and a spokeswoman pledged to “take all appropriate action”.

Scottish Conservative shadow justice secretary and north-east MSP Liam Kerr said: “Prisoners should not be able to get access to mobile phones in prison, let alone set up social media accounts.

“Now this has been exposed, people will be hoping that prison bosses seize the device and shut down the account.”

An SPS spokeswoman said: “We do not comment on individual prisoners.

“If we receive information to suggest prisoners are in possession of such devices we will take all appropriate action and report it to the relevant authorities.”