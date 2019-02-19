Aberdeen thug jailed for six years after attacking shopkeeper with baseball bat

A thug was today jailed for six years after he attacked a terrified Aberdeen shopkeeper with a baseball bat and threatened to kill her.

Joseph Bissett, 42, chased Luminita Serban into the Nisa Local at Heathryfold Circle, Aberdeen and repeatedly smacked her with the weapon.

He pulled clumps of her hair out, slammed her head against the fridge and threatened to kill the frightened 33-year-old.

Weeks earlier, violent Bissett attacked a 44-year-old, who is described as having “the mind of a 14-year-old”, with a metal pole and stole cash from his wallet.

Dad-of-six Bissett, from Aberdeen – who has 95 previous convictions – pled guilty at the High Court in Glasgow to two charges of assault and robbery.

He admitting assaulting Miss Serban to her injury on October 25 last year and assaulting the man to his injury at a lane near Howes Crescent and Howes Drive, Aberdeen on September 21 last year.

He also admitted a charge of behaving in a threatening or abusive manner at Premier Stores at Marchburn Drive, Aberdeen on October 25, 2018.

Passing sentence yesterday judge Lord Arthurson said: “These offences are deplorable and the only possible disposable plainly requires to be a lengthy custodial one.”

“The court must sentence you for the considerable and concerning escalation in the nature and gravity of your offending.”

The court heard around 2.25pm Miss Serban was working at the Nisa when Bissett came to the door and asked “Do you want me to give what I stole back?”

He took out a blue baseball bat from his sleeve, pushed her into the shop and as she ran away he repeatedly struck her on the top of here head and upper body with the bat.

A witness who passed and heard Miss Serban shouting for help and saw her being hit with the bat, phoned the police.

Advocate depute Erin Campbell said: “Bissett pushed Miss Serban to the rear of the shop, pushed her head against one of the fridges, repeatedly pulled her hair, pulling clumps of it out, repeatedly punched her on the head and repeatedly slammed her head against the fridge.

“Throughout this he repeatedly shouted he was going to kill her and she believed him and thought she was going to die.”

The shop worker tried to protect herself by putting her hands over her head.

The incident was captured on CCTV which was played to the court.

Bissett punched Miss Serban on the head but she was able to flee when the thug went behind the counter to steal cartons of cigarettes.

She was “hysterical” as she ran outside and shouted for help.

When Bissett ran out of the shop with his haul of £547 worth of cigarettes, he ran off when he saw the police and discarded the stolen goods.

Miss Campbell added that Miss Serban was very shaken had a cut on the back of her head and, pain and bruising to her right hand.

She also had clumps of hair missing from her head and stayed at hospital for around two hours because her blood pressure was high.

The court heard that the month earlier Bissett went to the same shop and forced the man with learning difficulties to pay for his cider.

He told him he was going to go back to his house to drink it and as he followed him to a lane said words to the effect of “I’m getting sick of you” or “I’m going to get you”.

Miss Campbell added: “As they approached the lane, Bissett punched (the man) on the back of his head knocking him down after which Bissett picked up a small metal pole which was lying nearby, stood over (him) and demanded his wallet.”

The thug took £70 and threw the wallet back at his victim, then ran off.

The victim went to his mum’s house and told his family what happened and was “scared and shaken” and the police were contacted.

He had a bump on his head and grazed knees but didn’t need any medical treatment.

Defence counsel David Moggach said Bissett will be “utterly ashamed” and at the time was suffering from mental health issues.